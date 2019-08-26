15 Celebrity Dog Products That Will Have Tails Wagging

Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 26, 2019
It's time to spoil your favorite four-legged friend!
Today officially marks International Dog Day where we celebrate our furry best friends for their unconditional love.
And while some owners may mark the day with an extended walk or catch with their dog, we may want to do a little shopping for our favorite pets.
Some big Hollywood stars like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray have developed fabulous—and tasty—products specifically for dogs. And in recent years, more celebrities like Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott have created businesses dedicated to pooches.
"I wanted my yorkie a.k.a. ‘dog husband' Louis to have the finest of everything inside and out," the Bravo star shared with E! News when discussing her SparkleDog Food line. "I noticed that the dog food industry has overlooked the purchasing power of women. I have made it my mission to create packaging for my products that would appeal to women using bold pink colors, unique shapes and easy to carry bags and bottles."
Courtesy of SparkleDog Food
She continued, "We also want all our furry friends to have the best, most healthiest food and vitamin choices any pup could ask for!"
We decided to compile some of our favorite celebrity and pop culture dog products that would make your pet extra happy. After all, they deserve a special treat on this special day.
"Dogs are people too! They have feelings, wants and needs. They deserve nothing but the best just like we do," Kameron explained. "They deserve to have limitless energy and to be happy! They just deserve fancy things!"
Spoil your favorite furry friend with ED Ellen DeGeneres' adorable eight-piece set that comes with seven assorted toys and one fabric storage bin.
Designed for comfort, control and overall coolness, Martha Stewart's faux leather dog harness vest ensures your pet is styling when he or she is stepping out for a walk.
The dog-friendly shampoo is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, vitamins and oils to give your dog the ultimate bathing experience. "It also smells like a vacation!" Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott shared with us. "Leave your dog's coat moisturized and nourished while cleaning away the dirt."
The network known for loving all kinds of animals has a line of dog-friendly products available at Kohl's. Your pup will stay busy with this pet toy canister.
Celebrity hairstylist and QVC fan-favorite Chaz Dean created a daily formula that leaves your pet's coat soft, silky and smelling fresh all day.
Clearance price alert! This doggie barn coat from Martha Stewart keeps your furry friend fashionable and warm during cooler walks. An added bonus is the outfit is machine wash, tumble dry.
Celebrity chef Rachael Ray created tasty real meat-filled treats for dogs. And guess what? U.S. Farm Raised Beef is the #1 ingredient.
One of Kameron Westcott's favorite items from her SparkleDog line ensures your dog gets all the vitamins and minerals they need. "They think they are treats and they continue to beg for more!" she shared with E! News.
Your dog has to stay clean too! Luckily, Martha Stewart's wipes are veterinarian recommended and great for quick clean-ups between baths.
The men behind Beekman 1802—a popular brand on HSN and QVC—created the perfect product for the dog that doesn't like to be bathed.
Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump created a extraordinary collection of beautiful pup necessities. One of our favorites is perfect for the fashionable dog in your life.
Happy Again Pet recently partnered with pet behaviorist and Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan to create a product that maintains the cartilage of younger dogs to prolong their youth, and to help rebuild it in older dogs to improve their mobility.
Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid created a dog accessory line named after her beloved, first chihuahua. The collars, leashes and accessories are dripping in designs and bling. Plus, portions of every purchase are donated to local animal shelters.
We would never recommend owners eating their dog's treats. But with flavors like beef with bison burger, we'd understand if you feel a bit hungry.
The co-founder of Hollywood favorite Paul Mitchell Salon will have your dog smelling and feeling good with this grooming pack, which includes a brush to keep your pet's coats soft and shiny.
