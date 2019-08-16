TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Sweet 16

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 4:00 PM
Oh boy, ladies and gentlemen. This one's gonna be tough.
There are some serious face offs happening in today's round of TV's Top Leading Man, including one Shadowhunters couple facing off against one supernatural monster hunter and one fallen angel, and the other supernatural monster hunter contending with an Outlander.
We've got a Riverdalian vs. a Schitt's Creekster, a (lover of) Veronica Mars against a (lover of) Meredith Grey, and one of Earth's last survivors in the ring with a dad who died in the '90s, while one Mexican romcom star takes on a Turkish romcom star, and another Mexican romcom star has to deal with a gun-slinging vampire.
Honestly, have you ever imagined a fight like this? (If anyone's good at drawing, this might be a great opportunity.)
In order to make sure your fave makes it out alive, you've got to get your vote on, which you can do below.
You can vote as many times as you want for as many actors as you want, as always.
Voting closes tomorrow, August 17 at 4 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. ET.
The Voice Debuts Season 17 Key Art With Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?