Peter Fonda Dead at 79 After Cancer Battle

Peter Fonda has passed away at the age of 79.

The star of hit films like Easy Rider, 3:10 to Yuma and Ulee's Gold died from respiratory failure caused by lung cancer. A rep for Peter and his family tells E! News, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away."

The statement continues, "[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family... In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy."

The famous family hopes that people "celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life."

"In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom," their heartfelt statement concludes.