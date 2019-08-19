Ja Rule's Kids Question His Fyre Festival Sequel Plans in Growing Up Hip Hop: New York Sneak Peek

Was Fyre Festival the most iconic festival that never happened?

Festival co-founder Ja Rule certainly thinks so, and he might be right, though "iconic" might be a questionable word in this case. In a new sneak peek of the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York, Ja Rule's kids Brittney and Jeff are really not so sure about their dad's plans to do a second festival, capitalizing on the failure of the first festival. (In case you forgot: it was a mess.)

"I'm nervous about my dad recreating another festival," Brittney says. "It does make my heart drop to my stomach. I feel like it could get very messy very quickly, and it can go really bad."

She and her brother fully planned to attend the festival until they woke up to the news of the festival's demise being the number one story.