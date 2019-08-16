Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Summer Romance Continues to Heat Up With L.A. Date

Things continue to heat up between Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, after their romance went international.

The 23-year-old British singer and supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's younger brother were spotted together again on Thursday, at Mark Ronson's Club Heartbreak show at Catch One in Los Angeles.

Lipa and Anwar, 20, arrived early together with friends, including model Kaia Gerber. Lipa and Anwar left together around midnight, an eyewitness told E! News.

"They looked good together," the eyewitness said. "Anwar was on his phone as they left, texting, but they walked close together and she had her arm in his. They took their time talking to friends before leaving and saying goodbye."

The "New Rules" singer wore a red crop top and blue jeans to the show. Anwar shared on his Instagram Story a cute video of Lipa wearing the same outfit and dancing indoors like nobody's watching...until he does.