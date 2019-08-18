Chrissy Teigen x Quay Collab: 6 Sunnies & Blue Light Glasses Under $60

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Talk about specs appeal! The Chrissy Teigen x Quay collab has launched a new collection of chic fall sunglasses and blue light glasses—the new back-to-school and professional essential—and the items are as smart and sexy as the supermodel-entrepreneur herself.

And not only are these glasses both stylish and functional, but they're all a budget-friendly $60 or less. So stock up now for your fall wardrobe update—we have a feeling these will sell out fast.