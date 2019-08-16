The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays can be overwhelming.

Don't get us wrong, we love the weekly holiday for music fans, but, more often than not, the sheer volume of gifts we receive can leave a person feeling inundated. And sifting through all the new releases from our favorite artists to find the tracks worth adding to our playlists? Who has the time? So we here at E! News came up with a solution.

Welcome to The MixtapE!

We've done the homework for you, given practically everything that's dropped this week a listen, and have put together our picks for the best of the best. These are the tracks that you need to put in constant rotation and let be the perfect soundtrack for your weekend. And trust us, there's a song in here for whatever you've got planned. So what are you waiting for? Read on and get to listening! You can thank us later.