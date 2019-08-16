Shameless' Ian and Mickey Are Finding a Prison Relationship "Challenging" in Season 10

Ian and Mickey aren't just back on Shameless, they're back together...but it's not quite all sunshine and rainbows.

The couple reunited in prison in the middle of season nine, and while that was supposed to be the end of both of their time on the show, it ended up being quite the opposite. Both Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher will return full time in season 10 to dive into what Monaghan described to EW as an "almost Shakespearean" relationship.

Monaghan told the magazine that he felt the pair was worth going back to.

"There's a lot of story to tell," he said. "We've never really had these characters just together in a somewhat stable environment for very long, so that's been fun to explore."