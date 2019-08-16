Teddi Mellencamp Recalls Feeling "Heartbroken" When Told to Lose 20 Lbs. for a Role

Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback pic and a positive message about beauty and self-worth, recalling a time when she was body shamed while trying to find work as an actress.

The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and daughter of musician John Mellencamp posted a 1999 head shot of herself and recalled how she moved to Los Angeles after high school, at age 17, and worked jobs at the prestigious talent group Creative Artists Agency and at a restaurant to make ends meet and to network as she pursued her dream.

"I had big dreams of becoming an actress (original, I know)," she said. "During the day I worked in the CAA mailroom; the evenings as a restaurant hostess. I shared a studio apartment with a girl I met in acting class. After about a year meeting anyone I could, I finally signed with a manager and started auditioning. When I got a callback for a pilot, I thought my life was about to change. And while yes, this moment did change my life forever, it wasn't in the way I expected."

"Because when casting called my manager to tell them they loved me but wanted to talk about me losing 20lbs..." she said. "I was angry. Heartbroken. Embarrassed. I carried that chip on my shoulder until I learned how to turn it into positivity."