Returning Revenge Body Participant Tells Khloe Kardashian What Was Holding Her Back Last Season

Allison is back! And this year, she's finishing what she started.

The season 2 participant returns for a second shot at transformation (with her mom Kim in tow) in this clip from Sunday's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. As Allison recaps at the new clip's start, she and her husband began training under workout guru Latreal Mitchell last season, though only Chad completed the full 12-week journey.

"Unfortunately, I was not able to continue my journey 'cause of a lot of emotional baggage that I was carrying," Allison explains now, adding that once she left the show, she gained back the weight she'd lost during her time with Latreal because she "was really sad." Even so, she tells the camera, "I just felt like Revenge Body wasn't over for me." And she was right!

"I want to finish what I started," she continues, noting her optimism about Kim's upcoming journey as well. "I want to give her an opportunity where she can become the woman she's always wanted to be," she adds, just as the clip cuts to a quick conversation between the mother-daughter duo before their first sit-down with Khloe Kardashian.