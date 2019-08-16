Awkward? Bella Hadid and Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Find Themselves at Same Club

Awkward night out? Oh, we feel it coming.

Less than two weeks after E! News exclusively confirmed that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had broken up, it appears the two came very close to a surprise run in this week.

"The Weekend arrived at Club Heartbreak to see Mark Ronson perform just after midnight on Friday morning. Bella was already inside with a group of girlfriends when he arrived," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "But less than 10 minutes after The Weeknd arrived, Bella walked out on her own with one friend."

We're told the set wasn't over, but Bella appeared ready to call it a night as she waited for her ride in a white top and black denim jeans. "She just didn't look as happy as she did when she came in," a second source shared.

As for The Weekend, our eyewitness said he stayed inside the club for an hour and a half before leaving at 1:30 a.m. with some guy friends.