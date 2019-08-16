Brody Jenner Defends "Best Friend" Kaitlynn Carter's Decision to "Move Forward" After Split

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 12:04 PM
Brody Jenner has had enough of the negativity.
Close to two weeks after news broke of his split from Kaitlynn Carter, The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Instagram to clear the air on some of the rumors making news.
"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight," the DJ shared on social media. "Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."
Brody continued, "Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for watch other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness."
Soon after the post was shared, both Kaitlynn and co-star Whitney Port commented with a heart emoji.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Ever since news broke of the split, both parties haven't been able to escape the public eye.
For starters, Kaitlynn was spotted kissing newly single Miley Cyrus during a trip to Italy. A source later shared that the pair is just good friends bonding over two breakups.
As for Brody, he appears to be moving on with model Josie Canseco. The duo has been spotted out together on multiple occasions including an evening out at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles.
And for those who are still surprised by the news, perhaps pop culture fans will get more insight this season on The Hills: New Beginnings.
While Kaitlynn previously suggested that she joined the show to be closer to Brody, the MTV reboot has captured some of the couple's disagreements including whether or not to have children.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?