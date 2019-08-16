Brody Jenner Defends "Best Friend" Kaitlynn Carter's Decision to "Move Forward" After Split

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 12:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brody Jenner has had enough of the negativity.

Close to two weeks after news broke of his split from Kaitlynn Carter, The Hills: New Beginnings star took to Instagram to clear the air on some of the rumors making news.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight," the DJ shared on social media. "Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

Brody continued, "Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for watch other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness."

Watch

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Were Never Married?

Soon after the post was shared, both Kaitlynn and co-star Whitney Port commented with a heart emoji.

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ever since news broke of the split, both parties haven't been able to escape the public eye.

For starters, Kaitlynn was spotted kissing newly single Miley Cyrus during a trip to Italy. A source later shared that the pair is just good friends bonding over two breakups.

As for Brody, he appears to be moving on with model Josie Canseco. The duo has been spotted out together on multiple occasions including an evening out at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles.

And for those who are still surprised by the news, perhaps pop culture fans will get more insight this season on The Hills: New Beginnings.

While Kaitlynn previously suggested that she joined the show to be closer to Brody, the MTV reboot has captured some of the couple's disagreements including whether or not to have children.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brody Jenner , Kaitlynn Carter , The Hills , Reality TV , Couples , Celebrities , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Weeknd

Awkward? Bella Hadid and Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Find Themselves at Same Club

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show

Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" and More Breakup Songs to Play on Repeat

Joe Jonas Gets an Onstage Kiss From Sophie Turner

Is There a Royal Rift Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton?

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner

Newly Single Kaitlynn Carter Says She Joined The Hills to Be Closer to Brody Jenner

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek's Super-Sized Blooper Reel Will Make Your Entire Day

Chace Crawford - promotional calendar for ?The Boys?

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Chace Crawford and His Bulge

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.