Elementary Series Finale Gives Joan and Sherlock a Bright Future

It's all over, dear Watson.

Elementary, CBS' modern Sherlock Holmes drama, wrapped up on Thursday after seven seasons and all is relatively well. The evil billionaire got put in jail for life, Bell (Jon Michael Hill) is now the police captain, Joan's (Lucy Liu) got an adorable adopted son, and she and Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) are going to live happily ever after as partners once again.

The final episode jumped ahead three years after Sherlock's "death" to Joan receiving a package from Moriarty, sending her to Sherlock's grave with a sledgehammer. He then showed up the next morning to help Joan out with the potential return of Moriarty and to fill Joan in on what he's been up to, which was mostly operating under aliases to take down international criminals, and staying away from Joan to keep her son safe.