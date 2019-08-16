Schitt's Creek's Super-Sized Blooper Reel Will Make Your Entire Day

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Anybody know what it means to fold in the cheese? 

Schitt's Creek just released a gigantic blooper reel and it's just as good as you might imagine it to be. Better, even. Just a true delight for your Friday morning.

You want golf-related sexual innuendo? You got it. You want Alexis failing to perform the title track off of her critically reviewed limited reality series A Little Bit Alexis? You got it. You want Moira Rose slooooowly performing Danny Boy? You definitely got it. You know what else you got that you didn't want? A slo-mo shot of Chris Elliot's snot falling out of his nose. It's truly all here in this blooper reel. 

Read

With Love (and Wigs), Catherine O'Hara and Schitt's Creek Finally Broke Through at the Emmys

Get ready to cry-laugh as you watch it below. 

And yeah, go ahead and watch it again. And a third time. A fourth time, even. Then cap it off with a little la la la la A Little Bit Alexis just for fun. 

Schitt's Creek will end with its sixth season next year, but until then, we get to root for the show at the 2019 Emmys. Catherine O'Hara is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Eugene Levy is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy, and the show itself is up for best comedy. 

The 2019 Emmys will air Sunday, September 22 at 5 p.m. PT on Fox. 

Schitt's Creek airs on Pop. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Hang Out for the 5th Time!

Laverne Cox on Being Interviewed By Meghan Markle for "Vogue"

The Voice, Season 17

The Voice Debuts Season 17 Key Art With Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend

Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter

The Real-Life Serial Killers Haunting Mindhunter's Second Season

Regis Philbin, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, 1999

Remember When Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Was the Coolest Thing on TV?

Elementary, Series Finale

Elementary Series Finale Gives Joan and Sherlock a Bright Future

Why Julianne Hough Enjoys Binge-Watching "BiP"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.