The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Chace Crawford and His Bulge

Oh! Hey, Chace Crawford!

The Gossip Girl alum made headlines on Thursday after fans saw photos of the 34-year-old actor in a new calendar. When fans flipped to the month of March, they saw an image of Crawford posing as his character The Deep from the Amazon Original series The Boys. The eye-popping pic showed the star emerging from the water with a pair of dolphins and rocking a form-fitting supersuit. Let's just say the green getup left little to the imagination.

Fans soon took to social media to comment on the photos.

"Good morning to Chace Crawford and his d—k," one Twitter user wrote.

"Woke up to Chace Crawford's superhero bulge," tweeted another. "Happy Friyayyy to us."

However, this wasn't the only photo to draw attention. Crawford could also be seen baring his backside while holding some roses for the month of February.

We can only imagine what Nate Archibald would say!