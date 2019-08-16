Kristen Wiig Is Engaged to Boyfriend Avi Rothman

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kristen Wiig, Avi Rothman

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig may get some bridesmaids of her own, because she is engaged! Someone order that cookie!

The 45-year-old Bridesmaids actress and Saturday Night Live alum is set to marry Avi Rothman, her boyfriend of three years. Multiple outlets reported the news on Friday, the day Wiig's new film Where'd You Go, Bernadette was released.

The two got engaged earlier this year, according to People. Wiig was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring as early as May.

The pair's romance was revealed publicly in May 2016 when they were photographed kissing while on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii. Months later, Wiig and Rothman attended the American Museum of Natural History's 2016 Museum Gala, where they met up with SNL star and comedienne Leslie Jones.

This will mark the second marriage for Wiig, who was to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

Photos

Celebrity Bridesmaids

Rothman is also an actor, as well as a screenwriter and photographer. 

Kristen Wiig, Engagement Ring

Robert Kamau/GC Images

He has appeared in hundreds of commercials, several small films, TV shows and shorts, as well as the scripted podcast series Sandra, which features Wiig. Rothman also co-founded the blog More Than Stores.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kristen Wiig , Engagements , Top Stories , Couples , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's "Lover" Is Basically a Letter to Joe Alwyn: Relive Their Gorgeous Romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita, Video, Rehearsal

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Turn Up the Heat in Sexy "Señorita" Rehearsal Video

The Voice, Season 17

The Voice Debuts Season 17 Key Art With Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend

Lance Bass

Lance Bass Remains Hopeful for Twins After 6 Failed Egg Donor Attempts

Miley Cyrus Drops New Song After Liam Hemsworth Split

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green Reveals Which Beverly Hills, 90210 Star "Got Laid the Most"

Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter

The Real-Life Serial Killers Haunting Mindhunter's Second Season

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.