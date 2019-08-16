Brian Austin Green Reveals Which Beverly Hills, 90210 Star "Got Laid the Most"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 6:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brian Austin Green

YouTube

Brian Austin Green isn't afraid to kiss and tell.

The 46-year-old actor revealed which Beverly Hills, 90210 star "got laid the most" on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"This one," he said, pointing towards himself. "Probably this one."

However, this wasn't the only tea he spilled. The David Silver star also confirmed he hooked up with fellow castmate Tori Spelling.

"We hooked up. We did," he said. "We were young, and so, that's what young people do." 

And while he said he also hooked up with Tiffani Thiessen, he made it clear he didn't hook up with Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty or Gabrielle Carteris.

"Tiffani and I were dating before she started doing the show," he said. 

Speaking of Thiessen, Green also explained why his former co-star doesn't appear on BH90210.

"Well, the reboot was the original cast, and she wasn't in the original cast," he said. "So, that was sort of our idea going back…It was the original group of people that were there at the start, and she came in, I think, season four or season five."

Watch

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do Beverly Hills, 90210 Quiz

"Sounds like an easy way to exclude her," host Andy Cohen said.

Watch the videos to see the interview.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brian Austin Green , Beverly Hills, 90210 , Tori Spelling , Tiffani Thiessen , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Voice, Season 17

The Voice Debuts Season 17 Key Art With Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend

Lance Bass

Lance Bass Remains Hopeful for Twins After 6 Failed Egg Donor Attempts

Kristen Wiig, Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig Is Engaged to Boyfriend Avi Rothman

Miley Cyrus Drops New Song After Liam Hemsworth Split

Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter

The Real-Life Serial Killers Haunting Mindhunter's Second Season

John Travolta, Grease, Now

John Travolta Transforms Back into Grease's Danny Zuko in Face-Off With Jimmy Fallon

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why She Couldn't Hold Her Son Ennis

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.