John Travolta Transforms Back into Grease's Danny Zuko in Face-Off With Jimmy Fallon

What can we say, we got chills...

Grease is still the word for John Travolta! On the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 65-year-old actor and host Jimmy Fallon took part in a "John Travolt-Off," in which they performed short reenactments of the star's scenes from some of his top movies, including the hit 1978 musical film—one of the most beloved movies in the United States of all time.

With the help of the "Random Travolta Generator," Travolta himself was given the task of reenacting a line from Grease, to Fallon's delight. The actor channeled Danny Zuko once more and acted out the part where the character has a surprise post-Summer Lovin' reunion with old flame Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John)...and botches it because he tries to look cool in front of his T-Bird crew.

Relive the Grease magic and watch Travolta transform into Danny Zuko once more:

Watch

John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at Grease Celebration

Still got it!

During the "John Travolt-Off," Travolta also re-enacted a line from Face/Off. Fallon took on Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever and Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction and the actor's breakout role of Vinnie Barbarino from the sitcom Welcome Back Kotter. The two then proceeded to perform the character's comedic dance.

Travolta can be seen next in the thriller The Fanatic, which is set for release on August 30.

