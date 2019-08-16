Decoding Taylor Swift's "Lover" Song Lyrics: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 2:41 AM
Taylor Swift just delivered her most romantic song to date!
The superstar singer has released "Lover," the title track off of her upcoming seventh studio album. This is the song that sparked engagement rumors last week after T.Swift previewed the track in her September Vogue cover story.
"My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," Swift sings on the song. "All's well that ends well to end up with you."
The lyrics raised eyebrows on social media because of their reference to something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, which is a wedding tradition. This possible nod to a wedding ceremony had Swifties thinking their fave singer was engaged to her longtime love, Joe Alwyn. However, E! News later confirmed that Swift is not engaged.
"This has one of my favorite bridges," Swift told Vogue about the track, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff. "I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City."
"Lover" is the third song on Swift's Lover track list and clocks in at 3:41 minutes. Well, it just so happens that if you flip numbers 341 around, you would get 143, which means "I love you." The number one for the letter I, four letters for LOVE and three for YOU.
This title track appears to be a literal love letter to her relationship with Alwyn, who she's been with for almost three years now.
"We can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January," she belts out on the track. "This is our place. We make the rules."
Splash News
The lyric hints about their holidays spent together—and that the duo have moved in together. "We could let our friends crash in the living room / this is our place, we make the call," she continues. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all."
Swift and Alwyn don't seem to let distance get in their way, either. As she sings, "Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever?"
"Lover" is the fourth song Swift has released off of her upcoming album. She's previously dropped "ME!" and "You Need to Calm Down," as well as "The Archer."
"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," Swift shared with Vogue. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."
Swift's seventh studio album, Lover, is set for released on Aug. 23.
