The Hills' Brandon Thomas Lee Is Romancing Big Little Lies' Katheryn Newton

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 7:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brandon Thomas Lee, Kathryn Newton

Backgrid

Could these two be The Hills' next "It" couple?

A source tells E! News that Brandon Thomas Lee is dating Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton. "Brandon and Kathryn have been seeing each other and are really enjoying each other's company," the source shares. 

Pop culture followers caught a glimpse of the new couple while they were out and about in Santa Monica, Calif. It appears the two dined at the famed Giorgio Baldi restaurant before speeding off in Brandon's white sports car. For the occasion, the reality star wore holey light-wash jeans and an eccentric button-up, while his date sported a chic all-black ensemble.

It seems like the two first became acquainted with one another when they danced at the amfAR Paris Dinner on Fourth of July 2018. But since then it seems like work came between a reunion between the Hollywood stars. 

Watch

A Dramatic Reading of Unwritten By The Hills: New Beginnings Cast

Not long after their Paris flirtation, Brandon started filming the MTV reality show and Kathryn has been busy working on sets for popular shows like Big Little LiesThe Society, as well as the Detective Pikachu movie. So it's easy to see how romance went to the back-burner for these two.

But now Brandon says he is ready to potentially tame his bachelor ways. In a recent interview with E! News, the celeb told Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, "That's what I want. Just somebody to laugh at my jokes and watch TV on my couch. Literally, I don't want any craziness in my life." 

Nor does he care for the drama he was dragged into thanks to Brody Jenner

Although, he did kind of do it to himself. In an attempt to make light of a controversial situation, the reality star made a comment on Brody Jenner's Instagram post about him and Brody staging a fake kiss in order to one-up Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. This backfired when Miley then clapped back with her own joke. 

Now the star has learned his lesson: Don't mess with Miley!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brandon Lee , The Hills , Celebrities , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Hiddleston

Disney+ Guide: What to Expect From Marvel, Star Wars and More

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife, Amy Earnhardt, Daughter, Isla Rose, Instagram

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Family Hospitalized After Fiery Plane Crash

Tyler Cameron, Violet Benson, Gigi Hadid

Influencer Violet Benson Denies Involvement in Tyler Cameron's Love Triangle With Gigi Hadid and Hannah Brown

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

Um, Brian Austin Green Initially Rejected a ''Really Persistent'' Megan Fox

Gina Kirschenheiter

RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Finalizes Divorce, Continues Restraining Order Against Ex Matt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Survives Fiery Plane Crash

John Mayer Gets Restraining Order After Death Threats

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.