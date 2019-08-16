The Voice Debuts Season 17 Key Art With Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend

Adam's exit was announced on the Today Show by Carson Daly back in May, while he was previously announced as a season 17 coach, and Levine later said it was "time to move on." He also expressed love for his longtime work frenemy Blake, as the pair had been known for their loving bickering since the very first season.

"BLAKE F--KIN' SHELTON. I couldn't hide my life for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can't do it," Adam wrote on Instagram. "Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, [I'm] just happy I got to experience it with you. You're my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I'm sure I'll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both."

Now, instead of the bromance between Adam and Blake, we get the actual romance between Gwen and Blake, who have been dating since 2015 and are no strangers to competing against each other in the Voice chairs. Kelly and John proved over the past few seasons that they're more than up to the challenge of facing off with Blake, so there are a whole lot of reasons to believe this season's going to be pretty darn good.