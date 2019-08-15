Influencer Violet Benson Denies Involvement in Tyler Cameron's Love Triangle With Gigi Hadid and Hannah Brown

If three's a crowd, then social media influencer Violet Benson isn't down for a party of four.

After Violet, who runs the popular Instagram account "Daddy Issues," revealed she and Tyler Cameron happened to spend time together in between his respective dates with Bachelorette ex Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid, she decided to clarify what really went down on their date.

"Love when things get taken out of context and quote things you never said!" the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories. "Glad Tyler and I got to have lunch, AS FRIENDS. He's a great dude, nice friend and I wish him the best!!"

So how did things get so blown out of proportion? According to Violet, who first spilled the proverbial tea on SiriusXM's Sex With Emily, she had a lunch date with Tyler just hours before he met up with Hannah. When photos surfaced of Tyler leaving Hannah's L.A. apartment surfaced the next day, Violet was in need of some clarity. And who could blame her?