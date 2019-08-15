Um, Brian Austin Green Initially Rejected a ''Really Persistent'' Megan Fox

It's safe to say that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox got off to a rocky start.

In fact, they almost didn't date at all. On Barstool Radio's KFC Radio, the actor admits that he nearly jeopardized their entire future together. "I had just gotten out of a relationship… and I wasn't looking for a relationship at the time," the BH90210 star shares.

But fate has a funny way of pushing people together. While working on an episode of Hope and Faith in New York city, alongside Kelly Ripaand Faith Ford, he met the fresh-faced actress. There seemed to be an instant attraction since the actor's first thoughts were, "This isn't this. This can't f--king happen. This isn't going to happen, no way."

Fortunately, the Transformers star wasn't going to let him get away that easily. He says that she was "really persistent" in those beginning days.