Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Marriage Isn't Over Just Yet

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 2:39 PM
Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop thinking about her future with Liam Hemsworth.
Less than a week after news broke that the couple was splitting up after less than a year of marriage, E! News is learning more details about how the Hollywood stars are coping with their new reality.
Despite Miley's picture-perfect Italy vacation with Kaitlynn Carter, a source shared with us that she is "sad and disappointed" with the possible end of her marriage.
At the same time, things aren't officially over by any means.
"Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce," our source shared. "She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult. She doesn't really know what to do or what will happen next."
We're told Kaitlynn has been there for her and is also going through a very public breakup. And while being with the newly single Hills star has helped Miley take her mind off of Liam, a source says that "deep down, she is very upset."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Earlier this week, Liam caught some fans by surprise when he took to Instagram and publicly confirmed their break up.
While he has been spending time with family in Australia, a source shared with E! News that the actor didn't want to announce the split so publicly. In fact, he "hates all the attention" surrounding the relationship.
"They were just taking a break, but now it is much more of a serious split," our insider shared. "They were in a rough spot and their lifestyles were not aligning. But he had hope they would find a way to reconnect and hadn't given up. This whole thing has taken things to a new level and really upset him. He was blindsided and extremely hurt by the allegations against him in the press. He had no idea any of this was coming."
Ultimately, fans of the couple are hoping the headlines will subside and the pair will be able to reconnect.
After all, there's no denying the fact that these two shared something very special for many years.
"I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is," Miley once told Howard Stern. "It is why you pair up with someone is for survival."
