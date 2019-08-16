Toast National Rum Day With This Saucy Merch

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Katherine Riley | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019
Happy National Rum Day! Today we toast the poison of pirates and party girls alike. And really, does any other liquor give such strong island vibes? So in honor of this spirited celebration, we've collected an assortment of items for the rum lover in your life (or for yourself, of course).
If you like piña coladas...or mai tais, daiquiris or mojitos, this list is for you!
These 16-ounce double old-fashioned glasses will liven up any tropical drink.
The perfect T-shirt for day-drinking and relaxing the day away.
Captain who? Age spiced rum to your taste with this handsome oak wood cask.
In this James Beard Award-winning cocktail book, Martin and Rebecca Cate, founders and owners of Smuggler's Cove (the most acclaimed tiki bar of the modern era) take you on a colorful journey into the lore and legend of tiki—with lots of drink recipes too, of course.
This oil-based fragrance pairs the mild sweetness of rum with rich, warm undertones for a unique and unexpected scent.
Own a little piece of the classic tiki bar with this cup that perfect for pina coladas.
Celebrate your drink of choice with this cute T-shirt featuring a crisscross neck design.
Make restaurant quality frozen drinks without the guesswork. The Frozen Concoction Maker shaves ice and blends up to 36 ounces, and the large ice reservoir holds enough ice to make three pitchers of frozen drinks.
In addition to mojitos, you'll find recipes for caipirinhas, caipiroskas, crushes, margaritas and other muddled drinks that focus on fresh ingredients and plenty of ripe fruit.
These mojito glasses are printed with an original diagram depicting the Cuban cooler.
This well-designed muddler allows everything from strawberries, lemon, spices, herbs and even ice to be crushed with ease.
Soak up some rays in this perfect vacay or weekend T-shirt.
Hot buttered rum, anyone? Be cold weather-ready with this recipe book of hot toddies, mulled ciders, punches, pitchers and cocktail party snacks.
Speaking of hot toddies, this kit has everything you need—just add your favorite rum!
