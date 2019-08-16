Toast National Rum Day With This Saucy Merch

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

National Rum Day

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Rum Day! Today we toast the poison of pirates and party girls alike. And really, does any other liquor give such strong island vibes? So in honor of this spirited celebration, we've collected an assortment of items for the rum lover in your life (or for yourself, of course).

If you like piña coladas...or mai tais, daiquiris or mojitos, this list is for you!

Libbey 4 Piece Tiki Glass Set

These 16-ounce double old-fashioned glasses will liven up any tropical drink.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$26 Amazon
Junk Food On Island Time Tee

The perfect T-shirt for day-drinking and relaxing the day away.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$40 Revolve
Whiskey and Rum Making Kit

Captain who? Age spiced rum to your taste with this handsome oak wood cask.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$75 Uncommon Goods
Smuggler's Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki Book

In this James Beard Award-winning cocktail book, Martin and Rebecca Cate, founders and owners of Smuggler's Cove (the most acclaimed tiki bar of the modern era) take you on a colorful journey into the lore and legend of tiki—with lots of drink recipes too, of course.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$22 Amazon
Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Perfume Oil

This oil-based fragrance pairs the mild sweetness of rum with rich, warm undertones for a unique and unexpected scent.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$52 Nordstrom
Trader Vic's Coconut Cup

Own a little piece of the classic tiki bar with this cup that perfect for pina coladas.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$17 Amazon
Time Flies When You're Having Rum Graphic Tee

Celebrate your drink of choice with this cute T-shirt featuring a crisscross neck design.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$15 Target
Margaritaville Jimmy Buffet Signature Edition Frozen Concoction Maker

Make restaurant quality frozen drinks without the guesswork. The Frozen Concoction Maker shaves ice and blends up to 36 ounces, and the large ice reservoir holds enough ice to make three pitchers of frozen drinks. 

E-comm: National Rum Day
$400
$225 Amazon
101 Mojitos and Other Muddled Drinks Book

In addition to mojitos, you'll find recipes for caipirinhas, caipiroskas, crushes, margaritas and other muddled drinks that focus on fresh ingredients and plenty of ripe fruit.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$13 Amazon
Mojito Diagram Glassware (Set of 2)

These mojito glasses are printed with an original diagram depicting the Cuban cooler.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$25
$9 Uncommon Goods
Stainless Steel Cocktail Muddler and Mixing Spoon Set

This well-designed muddler allows everything from strawberries, lemon, spices, herbs and even ice to be crushed with ease.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$7 Amazon
Amuse Society Golden Sun & Island Rum Tee

Soak up some rays in this perfect vacay or weekend T-shirt.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$29 Revolve
Winter Cocktails Book

Hot buttered rum, anyone? Be cold weather-ready with this recipe book of hot toddies, mulled ciders, punches, pitchers and cocktail party snacks.

E-comm: National Rum Day
$17 Amazon
Hot Toddy Kit

Speaking of hot toddies, this kit has everything you need—just add your favorite rum!

E-comm: National Rum Day
$38 Uncommon Goods
