Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's "Perfect" Italian Honeymoon

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 2:18 PM
Just married!
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have kicked off their honeymoon in Italy following their wedding over the weekend. The Bachelor Nation couple, who tied the knot in Rhode Island on Sunday, flew overseas to celebrate their nuptials on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.
"They spent their first days in Positano at Casa Angelina where they have been eating romantic meals, swimming in the pool and taking walks through the town," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They walked along the narrow one lane road that overlooks Positano and went into a few clothing and gift shops. They climbed many steep staircases to admire the beautiful views and to get to the different villages."
"They went down to the beach had lunch at Chez Black where they did lots of people watching and enjoyed pizza and pasta," the insider continues. "After lunch they took a boat ride across the bay and toward Capri. They went into lots of different coves and checked out the turquoise water of the Mediterranean."
According to the eyewitness, the Bachelor in Paradise stars "looked very happy and like true honeymooners."
"They were holding hands, kissing and taking photos together," the insider shares. "Everything was very romantic and perfect between them."
"They were also having a lot of fun together just laughing and making jokes," the insider says. "It's obvious that they are very in love."
The newlyweds have been sharing photos and videos from the idyllic honeymoon on their Instagram Stories, giving their followers a gorgeous view of the Amalfi Coast.
Ashley, who is a major Jonas Brothers fan, also took time out of her honeymoon to wish Joe Jonas a happy birthday.
Alongside a selfie with Jared, Ashley wrote, "The last time I was in Italy I was 20-years-old and for the entire 8 hour flight I stared at Joe Jonas on the cover of Rolling Stone."
"11 years later, I'm in Italy on my honeymoon with my husband who I told Bachelor producers to have in BIP for me because he looked like a Jonas Brother," Ashley shared. "In conclusion, happy 30th birthday @joejonas!"
Dax Shepard Gets the Last Laugh Over Tabloid Report on His ''Addiction Issues'' and Marriage to Kristen Bell
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?