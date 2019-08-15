Dove Cameron Claps Back at Critics Over Braless Selfies

Haters, take note: Don't mess with Dove Cameron.

The 23-year-old actress stood up to her critics this week after being judged for sharing braless selfies.

It all started on Wednesday when the Descendants star posted a photo of herself in which followers could see her nipples through her white tank top.

"Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed," she captioned the image. "Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them—and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now."

She then shared a similar photo along with a quote about this being the "age of the ascendant Feminine Principle."

"In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance," the quote read. "However, you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!"