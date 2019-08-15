Dax Shepard Gets the Last Laugh Over Tabloid Report on His ''Addiction Issues'' and Marriage to Kristen Bell

When it comes to Dax Shepard he is pretty much an open book.

The actor frequently shares intimate details about his marriage, lifestyle and past struggles with drug addiction on his podcast and in various interviews. So tabloid speculation about the strength of his marriage to Kristen Bell is all but useless. And Dax made that abundantly clear on his latest Instagram post, in which he shares a screenshot of a tabloid asking for comment on how he and Kristen are working through issues in their relationship.

The email reads, "Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax's addiction issues, but that they're very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work."

His response? Well, he made that public for all the world to see. In a moment of fake outrage he states, "DAMNIT! Who in the inner circled leaked?! I want names! My "addiction issues" are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for 4 hours a week on my podcast!!!"