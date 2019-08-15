6 Items We're Loving From the Mantsho x H&M Collab

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 10:27 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's no secret that H&M has been killing it in the designer collaboration game. Think Ariana Grande's Thank U Next, Giambattista Valli and Stranger Things, just to name a few.
Today, the Mantsho x H&M collab launches, celebrating South African designer Palesa Mokubung's vibrant world of bold prints, edgy designs and confident cuts. With jackets, capes, dresses, top, skirts and accessories, this stunning and fun collection has something for everyone.
We selected six of our faves, but would happily buy it all. Take a look before it sells out!
This gorgeous patterned jacket features a removable, contrasting tie belt at waist.
This perfect summer-to-fall dress features patch front pockets, a removable tie belt at waist and short slits at the sides.
This embroidered top can easily be dressed up or down. We see this becoming one of our go-tos this fall.
How much do we love fold-heel shoes? Especially for traveling. This vibrant pair is no exception.
Your fierce femininity is in the bag with this tote.
This fun, flared, tiered skirt has tulle at hem for additional fullness. It's also feataures a liner skirt in cool satin and wide, attached ties at sides for tying at front or back.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?