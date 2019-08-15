6 Items We're Loving From the Mantsho x H&M Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's no secret that H&M has been killing it in the designer collaboration game. Think Ariana Grande's Thank U Next, Giambattista Valli and Stranger Things, just to name a few.

Today, the Mantsho x H&M collab launches, celebrating South African designer Palesa Mokubung's vibrant world of bold prints, edgy designs and confident cuts. With jackets, capes, dresses, top, skirts and accessories, this stunning and fun collection has something for everyone.

We selected six of our faves, but would happily buy it all. Take a look before it sells out!