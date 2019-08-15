Lauren London and More Stars Honor Nipsey Hussle on His Birthday

Lauren London is paying tribute to her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been his 34th birthday.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, née Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31 outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. Nipsey is survived by kids Kross Asghedom, from his relationship with Lauren, as well as daughter Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.

"Today We celebrate You my beloved Today we honor you King," Lauren wrote on Instagram. "We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all."