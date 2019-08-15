Kylie Jenner's 22nd Birthday Celebrations Are Still Going Strong With Party in France

Ain't no party like a Kylie Jenner birthday trip!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 22 this past weekend and has been celebrating with her family and friends for the past week during a lavish trip to Europe. The group, which includes her beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and mom Kris Jenner, first traveled via a reported $250-million rented yacht around the Amalfi coast of Italy and recently hit up the South of France.

On Thursday, Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of her doing shots with her friends and the women having an impromptu dance party during lunch at a busy restaurant at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. The group included her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" KaranikolaouSofia RichieVictoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

"Best bday of all time," Kylie wrote.

Hours earlier, the reality star posted on her Instagram page photos of herself wearing a $529 short pink and white floral corset Duygu Ay Collection dress, $620 Bottega Veneta white leather slides and pearl-framed gold tone pearl embellished cat eye Gucci sunglasses and posing with Travis and Stormi, writing, "Baby we should hit up the South of France."

See photos from Kylie's birthday trip to Europe:

Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Anastasia Karanikolaou

Bestie Time

Kylie's bestie Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou posted this photo of the reality star on their stop in Antibes.

Yris Palmer, Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Best Bday

Kylie posted this video of Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer dancing during lunch at Antibes.

Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Instagram

Instagram / Anastasia Karanikolaou

Dance Party

Kylie's friends have a dance party in Antibes.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Anastasia Karanikolaou

BFF

Kylie's bestie Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou strikes a pose at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Shots!

Bottoms up!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Cuteness

We see you, Stormi Webster!

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Hi Travis

Kylie's beau Travis Scott says hello.

Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Smile!

Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie is all smiles on a boat.

Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Vive la France

Kylie poses for a pic in the South of France.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

South of France

Kylie and Travis cozy up for a photo in the South of France.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Kylie can be seen holding a pink Hermès bag and sporting Gucci sunglasses while posing alongside daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Birthday, 22nd, Vacation, France, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Ah Love!

Kylie and beau Travis Scott have a laugh in the South of France.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Paging Chanel

While celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection, the reality star showed some skin in her Chanel blue surf bikini and coverup from What Goes Around Comes Around.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Boat Buds

Mother-daughter bonding has never looked more special. "Amore mio," Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Yacht Life

With a yacht like this, we would never want to leave either. 

Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer

Instagram

Weekend Vibes

"Just another Sunday," Sofia Richie shared on Instagram while enjoying the beautiful Positano views with Yris Palmer

Kris Jenner

Instagram

Glama Alert

"Today's office situation. #love #kyliesbirthdaytour," Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram while showcasing her white bikini. 

 
 
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Mommy-Daughter Moment

Kylie and Stormi Webster pose for a pic in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Strike a Pose

Kylie poses for another pic in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kisses

Kylie snuggles Stormi Webster in Positano.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Daddy-Daughter Moment

Travis Scott and his and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster take in the sights.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Lovebirds

Kylie and her beau Travis Scott enjoy an intimate moment in Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Travis Scott, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Family

Kylie, Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster explore Positano.

Kylie Jenner, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Celebrate!

Kylie poses for a colorful pic.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"Perfect Day"

"Perfect day in Positano," Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Happy Birthday Girl

Kylie shares a selfie video at her birthday party.

Scott Disick, Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Enter Scott Disick

The Lord arrives at Kylie's birthday party!

Kylie Jenner, Cake, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Let Them Eat Cake

Kylie is presented with her birthday cake.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Happy Birthday Mom

Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster sing "Happy Birthday" together.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Hi Mom!

Kris Jenner celebrates at Kylie's birthday party.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pretty in Pink

This is 22!

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bling Alert

Kylie showcases a new necklace from beau Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Selfie Time

Kylie prepares for more birthday fun.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Glammed Up

Kylie debuts a new glam look on her birthday.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Necklace, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Sparkle Sparkle

Kylie showcases her new bling.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Elegant Spread

Guests enjoyed fresh fruit, croissants and cheese.

Kylie Jenner, Yacht, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Traveling in Style

A shot of the reported $250-million luxury yacht Kylie rented for her birthday celebration in Italy.

Stassie Karanikolaou, Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, 22nd, Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Oh Baby

Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou dances with the reality star's Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Bottoms Up!

Piña coladas all around!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Party!

Travis Scott joins the birthday evening festivities.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Sister Fun

Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story this video of her celebrating Kylie's birthday with her.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Shots!

Kylie is presented with a birthday tray.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday

Splash News

Couples' Ride

Kylie and beau Travis Scott ride a jet ski in Positano, Italy.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 22nd Birthday

Splash News

Jet Ski Fun

Kylie and beau Travis Scott have some fun on the water.

Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Celebration!

Birthday balloon fun!

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, 22nd Birthday, Italy, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Proud Mama

Kris joins in the celebration!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Capri, Italy

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

World Travelers

There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with the ones you love the most.

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

That's Amore

The lovebirds share a sweet moment during a day trip to Nerano.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for season 17 on September 8 at 9/8c only on E!

