Jennifer Lopez Somehow Just Outdid Everyone With This Present to Alex Rodriguez

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 7:55 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

We didn't think it was possible for anyone to top Alex Rodriguez's epic birthday gift to Jennifer Lopez. But, then again, J.Lo is one to defy the impossible.

For her fiancé's 44th birthday, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer surprised him with a bright blue, vintage Ford Bronco. While you may be saying, "ok?" know that the former Yankee third baseman is over the moon. "@jlo thank you for the best gift," he wrote on his Instagram Story, later returning to the social media site to share video of them cruising along in the car, listening to Cardi B: "Top down. Sunny day. Radio on."

So, needless to say, this duo is perpetually riding in style. After all, for her 40th in late July, A.Rod present her with a $140,000 custom Porsche. Very casual, right?

"It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house," a source shared with E! News at the time. "The license plate says JLO."

Inside Jennifer Lopez's 50th Birthday Bash

Naturally, she was shocked. But, as it turns out, we were even more shocked by her revelation that came after the unveiling.

"I've never had a car like this," she squealed upon seeing it for the first time, which was captured in her "Day in My Life: MY BIRTHDAY!!!!" YouTube video.  "I've never driven a car before."

Say what?

"Oh my god, it's perfect," she continued before she drove off. "It's amazing!"

So now that A.Rod has new wheels of his own, perhaps she can reclaim her spot in the passenger seat.

