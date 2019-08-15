Danny Masterson Slams Lawsuit Filed By Sexual Assault Accusers as ''Beyond Ridiculous''

Danny Masteron is fighting back against a lawsuit filed by four of his sexual assault accusers.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the women are suing Masterson, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the actor's actions. The women, two of whom are identified by name and two who are considered Jane Does in the case, claim that the defendants named in the suit have "systemically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family's privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress to silence and intimidate them."

Masterson, 43, has since blasted the lawsuit in a statement released by his attorney, which read, "This is beyond ridiculous. I'm not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she's been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court—and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman."

"And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family," he concluded.