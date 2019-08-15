Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Ending After 3 Seasons

It's the end of the line for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

Following three seasons—36 episodes—Leah Remini announced the series will close with a two-hour finale on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on A&E. The special finale, which will have a live studio audience, a first for the series, features Remini and Mike Rinder exploring stories about Church of Scientology policies. A panel of legal, psychological and law-enforcement experts will be involved to provide insights into Scientology's practices.