The Desperate Housewives Creator Revealed the Secret to His Female Characters and It'll Bring a Tear to Your Eye

"My career ended, for all practical purposes, in 1996 because my writing partner broke up with me. We had done the Golden Girls together, and we did the worst sitcom of 1995 called The Crew. It was about flight attendants. Couldn't be worse. And we broke up, and I just could not get work. I booked a little thing there, little thing there, but I could not make a living. And during that time, for years, my mother kept loaning me money, and I felt really crappy about it because I was at an age where I should have been able to take care of myself. And I had this idea about suburban housewives, which she sort of had given me. And during this time, she kept loaning me money and loaning me money. And I finally sold Desperate Housewives, and what's funny is she had loaned me exactly, over the period of three and a half years, $100,000. I sold Desperate Housewives for $100,000. I went to my mom's home, and I wrote the check, and I was feeling really cocky. And I walked in, and I gave her the check, and I said, ‘Well, aren't you lucky that you have a son who could figure his way out of trouble?' And my mother took the check, she put it in her purse, and she said, ‘I'm not lucky. I knew what horse I was betting on.'"