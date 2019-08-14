BH90210 Season 2 Would Be a "Show Within a Show"

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 4:37 PM
We're barely a week into BH90210 and yet we already know what the future of the show could look like.
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth sat down with E! News' Erin Lim to talk about the most confusing non-reboot reboot on TV, and Spelling revealed what might come next if the show, which is currently billed by Fox as an event series, gets picked up for a second season.
"This season you'll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot, so next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show," she explained.
BH90210 is already so very meta that adding that extra layer is weirdly hard for our brains to comprehend. Would we just be watching the reboot, or would we still be watching them film a reboot? Would it be both? Neither? And could it go deeper than that, with the characters of Beverly Hills, 90210 deciding to turn their lives into a TV show, about turning their lives into a TV show? (Help, we've broken our own brains.)
Anyway, Garth also described the cast as "like brothers and sisters."
"Time passes and it's like no time has passed," she says. "You kinda go right back to the relationship you had when you parted ways originally."
"We like regressed to those teenage selves we had for a moment, and then we're like wait, we're grown ups, married with kids," Spelling added.
Both look back fondly on those days of actually being their teenage selves, with no responsibilities other than to get themselves to work on time, Garth says.
"I'd be like, which crop top should I wear today?" Spelling recalls. "Those were the days.
Hit play above to see Garth and Spelling test their memories of the original series, and tune into Fox tonight at 9 p.m. to see Tori try to get her reboot idea off the ground!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?