TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Top 32

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 4:00 PM

Ahoy mateys! 

It's time to vote in the second round of TV's Top Leading Man, where the top 32 contenders face off tournament-style in a quest to make it to the next round. 

The rules are pretty simple: if an actor loses his face-off, he's out, so you better get to voting if you want your favorites to continue on to the Sweet 16, and then on to the Elite 8, and so on and so forth. 

Once again, you have exactly 24 hours to get your votes in. 

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2019: The Winners!

Vote as many times as you want in as many face-offs as you want below, and be sure to rally your fellow fans on social media to help you out so everybody's got time to eat and sleep and breathe and watch the season finale of Handmaid's Tale

Good luck!

Leading Man 2019: Top 32
Jason Dohring vs. Dominic Sherwood
72.8%
27.2%
Jensen Ackles vs. Kit Harington
59.8%
40.2%
Sam Heughan vs. Andrew Lincoln
72.1%
27.9%
Richard Harmon vs. Cole Sprouse
56.5%
43.5%
Tim Rozon vs. Sterling K. Brown
60.5%
39.5%
Emilio Osorio vs. Justin Baldoni
48.2%
51.8%
Joe Keery vs. Misha Collins
45.3%
54.7%
Giacomo Gianniotti vs. Andy Samberg
54.0%
46.0%
Jared Padalecki vs. Ryan Eggold
72.7%
27.3%
Cam Yaman vs. Tom Ellis
93.0%
7.0%
Matthew Daddario vs. Dacre Montgomery
56.3%
43.7%
Milo Ventimiglia vs. Jesse Williams
74.0%
26.0%
Stephen Amell vs. Joaquin Bondoni
43.3%
56.7%
Bob Morley vs. Peter Dinklage
84.2%
15.8%
Dan Levy vs. Terry Crews
69.4%
30.6%
Harry Shum Jr. vs. Justin Chambers
59.2%
40.8%

This poll will close tomorrow, Thursday, August 15 at 4 p.m. PT. 

