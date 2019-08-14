TV's Top Leading Man 2019: Vote in the Top 32

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 4:00 PM
Ahoy mateys!
It's time to vote in the second round of TV's Top Leading Man, where the top 32 contenders face off tournament-style in a quest to make it to the next round.
The rules are pretty simple: if an actor loses his face-off, he's out, so you better get to voting if you want your favorites to continue on to the Sweet 16, and then on to the Elite 8, and so on and so forth.
Once again, you have exactly 24 hours to get your votes in.
Vote as many times as you want in as many face-offs as you want below, and be sure to rally your fellow fans on social media to help you out so everybody's got time to eat and sleep and breathe and watch the season finale of Handmaid's Tale.
Good luck!
This poll will close tomorrow, Thursday, August 15 at 4 p.m. PT.
