This Is the Holy Grail of Weighted Blankets

by Holly Passalaqua & Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy National Relaxation Day! As you know, we take our sleep very seriously here—and if you can't relax when you sleep, when can you? So we decided to bite the bullet and hop on the weighted blanket trend.
Weighted blankets are said to offer great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by giving the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep. But we also read comments that users got really hot when sleeping with it, something that sounds like the opposite of restful to us.
Then we discovered a version from YNM that said it was a cooling weighted blanket, so we thought we'd give it a try. And boy are we glad we did. It's literally like a giant comfy hug!
The blanket's weighted inner layer can be used alone or used with a duvet for easy cleaning.
Since receiving it, we have not had a bad night's sleep. We used to wake up several times a night and would have a hard time falling back asleep. Now, we sleep through the night and wake up well rested and with more energy. It even helps with our anxiety!
The YNM Cool Weighted Blanket comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns. They also offer a three-piece set with two duvet covers for year-round use.
Sweet dreams!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?