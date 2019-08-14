Diane von Furstenberg Flash Sale: Save 60% Off Now!

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 12:15 PM

As you know, we love a good flash sale and equally love sharing the news with you. Our latest deep discount discovery? The Diane von Furstenberg at Nordstrom Rack sale event: Wrap dresses, maxi dresses, blouses, sweaters, booties—all up to 60% off.

We've selected our top picks from the hundred-plus items available. So shop now—the flash sale ends Aug. 16 and these gorgeous pieces are going fast!

Amelia Python Snake Print Silk Wrap Dress

With a fluid silk jersey top and structured mikado skirt, this flattering wrap dress style is timeless and chic.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$600
$250 Nordstrom Rack
New Jeanne Two Silk Wrap Dress

This silk wrap dress is a modern take on a timeless classic midi dress with long sleeves.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$500
$210 Nordstrom Rack
Martina Ruffle Dot Print Silk Wrap Dress

Printed dots decorate a long sleeved, silk wrap dress with flowy ruffled trims for a unique spin on a DVF classic.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$548
$230 Nordstrom Rack
Azalea Silk Floral Print Front Tie Maxi Dress

A lightweight, luxurious silk maxi dress is decorated with printed florals and hidden side pockets for a graceful, feminine attire.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$700
$298 Nordstrom Rack
Della Fleur Dot Print Wrap Dress

A breathable, cotton blended wrap dress is decorated with fleur dot printing for a sophisticated, chic attire.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$498
$210 Nordstrom Rack
Caroline Tie Neck Blouse

A romantic blouse with elegantly smocked and billowed sleeves is cut from semi-sheer burnout with a velvety simmer. Also available in ivory.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$398
$170 Nordstrom Rack
Taylin Merino Wool Sweater

A lightweight merino wool sweater with dolman sleeves is a super soft to touch, cozily warm addition for this upcoming season. Also available in black and ivory.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$268
$120 Nordstrom Rack
Cahil Top

Pleated trim adds festive and vintage styling to this solid, v-neck top. Also available in candy red, juniper and ivory.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$248
$60 Nordstrom Rack
Chunky Stripe Turtleneck Sweater

Fuzzy mohair fibers blur any harsh lines on a slouched turtleneck sweater patterned with bold stripes.

E-comm: DVF Flash Sale
$498
$220 Nordstrom Rack
