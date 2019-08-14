Yolanda Hadid Dating CEO Joseph Jingoli: All the Details on Their 3-Month Romance

According to the insider, Joseph is a "very driven" businessman but he's also "very down to earth," which was appealing to Yolanda.

"She wants normalcy in her life and Joseph is very stable and humble," the source shares. "Yolanda spends a lot of time with Joseph on her farm in Pennsylvania, but they have recently been out in NYC for business and to visit their kids."

On Wednesday, Yolanda officially went Instagram official with Joseph, sharing a photo of them out in NYC together.

"This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you," Yolanda captioned the post with the song lyrics, adding the hashtags #MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou.