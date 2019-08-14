Why Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Went Public With Their Problems

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were done with chasing the fairytale.

With more than two decades together under their married belt, the famed Mr. and Mrs. have become one of Hollywood's staple pairs, evoking #couplegoals and offering proof that love can last in their turbulent industry.

However, as the actress and Red Table Talk co-host explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the two were tired of fulfilling that image. As a result, they candidly revisited the lows of their marriage publicly in two episodes of the Facebook Watch show. Colbert wondered why they let the cameras in.

"What was really important about Will and I doing that show together—two things. First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships," she told the late-night host. "We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it, and then second of all really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship—sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it."