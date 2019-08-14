America's Got Talent Judges on What Makes Kodi Lee So Special

Kodi Lee is the name on everyone's lips. The America's Got Talent contestant wowed the panel with his audition and received the Golden Buzzer from new judge Gabrielle Union, and his first live show performance topped the list for the panel, which includes Union, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Julianne Hough.

"Kodi Lee just, I think, won the world tonight," Mandel told E! News' Will Marfuggi.

Lee sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

"I said he was our bridge over troubled water because the world is a troubled place and what a great respite just listening to this kid," Mandel said.