Cameron Boyce's Parents Recall Final Moments Before His Sudden Death During First Sit-Down Interview

It was supposed to be an evening like any other.

In early July, Victor and Libby Boyce went out to eat with their son Cameron Boyce. "It was a completely normal, beautiful family night out to dinner," Victor recalled to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. But, the following day, on July 6th, the skyrocketing Disney star had passed away at age 20.

"There was no indication that anything was wrong," his dad said. "I mean, there was no way to know in hours my son would be dead. It was just staggeringly crazy and horrible. We were texting that night."

Following the tragic event, the family revealed that Cameron experienced a seizure in his sleep. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that the Descendants star suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy."

Originally, his medical condition was kept private. After all, "he didn't want his epilepsy to define him," mom Libby told Roberts during their first sit-down interview. "And it didn't."