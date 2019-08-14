Vicki and Tamra Have Two Very Different Opinions on The Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 8:00 AM
My how things change. In a preview of the Tuesday, Aug. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador Storms, who traditionally clashes with every single newcomer on the series, is seen getting along with season 14 addition Braunwyn Windham-Burke.
"I'm going to tell you the honest-to-god truth: It's very hard for me to let people in. I have a lot of acquaintances, but I have very few close friends. And, I don't know, when I met you, I just felt an instant connection and it is kind of surprising," Shannon tells Braunwyn.
But original cast member Vicki Gunvalson, who appears in season 14 in the "friend" capacity, isn't feeling the same kind of love.
"This is weird. This is supposed to be about Tamra's house warming party. I don't know who ‘Browned Wind' is, Kelly I could give a rat's ass that she stormed out," Vicki says in a confessional. "And Gina, I think I settled that with her. Yeah, we were all talking bad about you, we all thought it was pretty s—tty that you got behind the wheel. Next?"
At Tamra Judge's party, Vicki tries to get a read on Braunwyn after she believes Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter may have tainted her opinion. "We'll talk because your perception of me is not correct…I know who I am, don't listen to outsiders, listen to me," Vicki tells her.
"I listen to my gut," Braunwyn says, saying she will always be honest with her.
Is that good enough for Vicki? Probably not.
After Vicki leaves, Tamra declares they've got a new "tres amigas" on their hands with her, Braunwyn and Shannon.
"I really like Braunwyn, she has such great energy…I might have a little bit of a girl crush, but she kind of looks like me, so that's just really bizaree," Tamra says in a confessional.
And then things get wild on the counter.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The Crown Season 3 Cast on Claire Foy Impressions, Personal Connections and Prince Charles' Young Love
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?