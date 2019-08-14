Nick Viall Calls Out Blake Horstmann Over Caelynn Miller-Keyes Texts

Nick Viall has a few thoughts on Blake Horstmann's Bachelor in Paradise drama.

The reality star shared his "strong opinions" on Tuesday's episode of his podcast The Viall Files.

For those who aren't caught up on this current season, Horstmann landed in hot water after he hooked up with both Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman at Stagecoach. The women confronted the Colorado native about the hookups, and Miller-Keyes accused him of calling her a "mistake" and asking her to keep their hookup a secret.

While Horstmann apologized to Miller-Keyes on the show, he later addressed the incident again in a lengthy note on Instagram. Even though he claimed he took "full responsibility" for his actions and regretted the hurt he had caused, he also claimed he wasn't able to defend himself on the show.

"I NEVER 'sweet talked' her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn," he wrote.

He also claimed he was "under the impression it was ‘just sex' to her" and shared screenshots of their text exchange, which he has since deleted. While Miller-Keyes didn't deny the text exchange, she claimed it was "not an accurate representation" of their "past relationship" and that she was "absolutely mortified" their private messages were "put out there for the world to see and judge."