Ciara's Girl Power Message to Her Daughter Will Inspire You to Chase Your Dreams

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 6:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ciara, Sienna

Instagram

Ciara is encouraging girls everywhere to level up—including her own daughter 

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner announced her and her husband Russell Wilson's latest acquisition: the Seattle Sounders FC. The songstress and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband joined the team's ownership group, which also includes Macklemore and others, and are now celebrating, in Ciara's words, "a day I'll always cherish!" 

"@DangeRussWilson & I are happy to announce we're Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world!" she tweeted on Tuesday. "Can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football &Futbol is Family! #SoundersIsFamily."

Watch

Will Ciara and Russell Wilson Have a Third Kid?

"We are fired up about the Seattle Sounders because it's our home. It's the place we get to raise our kids and the place we are forever connected to," the couple said in a joint statement. "We want to have the world's best soccer players play here in Seattle and win championships! As we do that, we also want to have a major impact on our community through one of the world's best sports by teaching and demonstrating a healthy lifestyle, winning habits, sportsmanship and ultimately a Why Not You Attitude. This is just the beginning of what we plan to do together in the world of sports and entertainment."

Ciara also used the milestone moment as a special lesson for her little girl, 2-year-old Sienna. 

Photos

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

"Baby Girl, You will be able to do anything you put your mind to if you simply believe! Never walk in a room thinking of what you can't do because of your gender! If you think it, it's possible. If you dream it, it's possible. If you believe it, it's possible. It's that simple," she shared on social media along with a sweet video of the youngster kicking a soccer ball into the net. 

Ciara continued, "There's only a small handful of female owners of any Major League Sports team, and I'm proud to be one of them! You are next baby girl! I have no doubt that by the time you're my age, there will be many more!"

As the star concluded her message, she used a simple, but powerful phrase: "#whynotyou."

"Go Si Si mama! Baby Girl You're Next!" she encouraged. "And to every girl in this world, you can do anything you want to do and be anything you want to be! It truly possible if you believe. #WhyNotYou #GirlGang."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ciara , Celeb Kids , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Libby Boyce, Actor Cameron Boyce, and Victor Boyce

Cameron Boyce's Parents Recall Final Moments Before His Sudden Death During First Sit-Down Interview

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

Vicki and Tamra Have Two Very Different Opinions on The Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn

Jonathan Groff

Here’s a New Frozen 2 Teaser Courtesy of Jonathan Groff

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Who Killed Bryce Walker? The 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer Runs Down the Suspects

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Nick Viall, Blake Horstmann

Nick Viall Calls Out Blake Horstmann Over Caelynn Miller-Keyes Texts

The Crown, Olivia Colman, The Crown Season 3, Helena Bonham Carter

The Crown Season 3 Cast on Claire Foy Impressions, Personal Connections and Prince Charles' Young Love

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.