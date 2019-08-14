Ciara's Girl Power Message to Her Daughter Will Inspire You to Chase Your Dreams

"We are fired up about the Seattle Sounders because it's our home. It's the place we get to raise our kids and the place we are forever connected to," the couple said in a joint statement. "We want to have the world's best soccer players play here in Seattle and win championships! As we do that, we also want to have a major impact on our community through one of the world's best sports by teaching and demonstrating a healthy lifestyle, winning habits, sportsmanship and ultimately a Why Not You Attitude. This is just the beginning of what we plan to do together in the world of sports and entertainment."

Ciara also used the milestone moment as a special lesson for her little girl, 2-year-old Sienna.